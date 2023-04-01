fbpx
Trovato morto in casa dopo alcuni giorni
News

1 Aprile 2023
 
 
 

E’ stato trovato morto nella sua abitazione, dopo alcuni giorni dal decesso per cause naturali.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Questo pomeriggio (sabato 1 aprile) la tragica scoperta in un’abitazione in via Cremona a Cesenatico.

Sul posto i carabinieri, che hanno ritrovato l’uomo morto nel bagno dell’abitazione.

 

