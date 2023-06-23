fbpx
Il giocatore Marash Kumbulla sulla spiaggia del Da Vinci
Il giocatore Marash Kumbulla sulla spiaggia del Da Vinci

Dopo Michele Hunziker alla spiaggia del Grand Hotel Da Vinci, arriva Marash Kumbulla, difensore della Roma e della Nazionale albanese.

 
 
 
 
 
Questo pomeriggio il calciatore è stato avvistato a pranzo proprio sulla spiaggia di Cesenatico, che – a quanto pare – ha iniziato la stagione estiva a suon di vip.

 

Anna Budini

Anna Budini

Anna Budini scopre il mondo del giornalismo nel 2004 nella redazione de La Voce di Romagna. Ha poi l'occasione di passare ai settimanali nazionali, inizia così a scrivere per Visto, ma nonostante la firma sul nazionale, scopre che la sua grande passione è la cronaca locale. Dal 2016 ha iniziato a scrivere per il Corriere della Sera di Bologna.

