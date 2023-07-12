fbpx
Spettacolo country a Villamarina con i Cadillac Ranch
Eventi e Cultura

Continua la musica con Villamarina Eventi.
Venerdì 14 luglio (ore 21) sul lungomare Carducci ci si diverte con il concerto country dei Cadillac Ranch.
Il prossimo appuntamento in programma sarà venerdì 21 luglio con i Fosfena, un progetto di musica pop.
 

Anna Budini

Anna Budini scopre il mondo del giornalismo nel 2004 nella redazione de La Voce di Romagna. Ha poi l'occasione di passare ai settimanali nazionali, inizia così a scrivere per Visto, ma nonostante la firma sul nazionale, scopre che la sua grande passione è la cronaca locale. Dal 2016 ha iniziato a scrivere per il Corriere della Sera di Bologna.

