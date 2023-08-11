fbpx
Inaugurato il ponte di via Ferrara, prima opera con il PNRR a Cesenatico
Inaugurato il ponte di via Ferrara, prima opera con il PNRR a Cesenatico

Questa mattina (venerdì 11 agosto) è stato inaugurato il ponte ciclo-pedonale in via Ferrara.

Prima opera, a Cesenatico, messa in cantiere con i fondi del PNRR.

 

