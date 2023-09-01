fbpx
Prosegue la Ztl nelle vie del centro
Continua Cesenatico Xl. Le ZTL di Via Mazzini, via Saffi e via Fiorentini resteranno in vigore fino a domenica 10 settembre, una segnale dell’Amministrazione Comunale per prolungare ulteriormente la stagion estiva di Cesenatico. L’orario rimane come di consueto quello dalle 19 alle 24.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Alessandro Mazza

