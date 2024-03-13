fbpx
Questa sera la Giunta incontra i residenti di Villalta e Borella
Questa sera la Giunta incontra i residenti di Villalta e Borella

13 Marzo 2024
 
 

Proseguono gli incontri nei quartieri tra cittadini e giunta comunale di Cesenatico in collaborazione coi comitati di zona. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Questa sera (dalle ore 20,30) l’appuntamento è con i residenti di Villalta e di Borella. L’appuntamento é alla scuola primaria “Ricci Ortali”.

 

